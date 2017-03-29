TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a serial killer who admitted killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky during the 1970s and ’80s has been badly beaten inside his prison cell.
A spokeswoman for Ohio’s prison system says 64-year-old Donald Harvey was hospitalized after being found Tuesday at the state’s prison in Toledo.
The State Highway Patrol says Harvey was in critical condition Wednesday.
Harvey became known as the “Angel of Death” after pleading guilty in 1987 to 35 murders.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Trevone Boykin, Colin Kaepernick, and more
He had worked as a nurse’s aide at hospitals in Cincinnati and London, Kentucky, and claimed he was trying to end his patients’ suffering.
He agreed to a plea deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty and is serving multiple life sentences.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.