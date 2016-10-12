BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Scientists for years have known what birds living at the end of the age of dinosaurs looked like. Now, they say they might know what one sounded like: quack!
The team of scientists says the “Vegavis Iaai” bird that lived in Antarctica’s Vega Island more than 70 million years ago probably sounded like a modern-day duck. They based their findings on unearthed fossils of the bird’s sound-producing vocal organ known as the syrinx.
The team held a news conference in Buenos Aires on Wednesday after their conclusions were presented in the Nature journal.
