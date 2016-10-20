ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The owners of a long-shuttered theater in Alaska’s largest city applied to demolish the opulent vintage icon, prompting the city to hasten efforts to protect historic buildings.

The 4th Avenue Theatre in downtown Anchorage survived North America’s largest earthquake in 1964 and more recently weathered other threats to its existence, including a failed bond proposal by the city to acquire it.

The city’s Historic Preservation Commission in August began looking at the possibility of imposing a long-term moratorium on demolishing historic buildings. City Attorney Bill Falsey said Thursday that process was pending when theater representatives applied for a demolition permit on Monday.

The application prompted the Anchorage Assembly to adopt a 60-day emergency moratorium Tuesday.

The theater was purchased in 2009 by Peach Investments, owned by Joe and Maria Fang of San Francisco.