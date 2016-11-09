A Trump presidency will plunge the United States into an era of unknowns that has little parallel in the nation’s 240-year history.

WASHINGTON — A Trump presidency will plunge the United States into an era of unknowns that has little parallel in the nation’s 240-year history.

While Donald Trump has been vague about his position on many issues, he has been explicit about several that would fundamentally change America’s direction.

If his campaign promises become reality — and it is not clear how many he will pursue — the Affordable Care Act could be repealed with the help of a Republican-dominated House and Senate whose leadership had virtually given up hope of recapturing the White House. Trump said he would replace the act with something better, but he never offered a plan.

The Supreme Court would veer right — perhaps eventually far to the right of where it was before Justice Antonin Scalia’s death created a vacancy that Trump will now fill, and there is the prospect of several more openings during his tenure. The wall he promised along the Mexico border would be built, and the prospect of immigration reform may be buried beneath it.

The torture of terrorism suspects, something that President Obama explicitly banned, could return, interrogation techniques the current CIA director recently said his officers would never return to.

Although Trump will not be able to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, he can legally ignore its provisions, in keeping with his questioning of the existence of man-made climate change. He could proceed with what he once called a ban on Muslims’ entering the country, but later amended — after being accused of racism — to a ban on visitors from a list of troubled nations, almost all of which are Muslim-majority.

Trump has said he would pull back the troops that the United States has stationed around the world to keep the peace — unless America is paid for the protection. He would tell NATO that the United States will live up to its post-World War II security commitments only if other nations first pay their fair share. He repeatedly dismissed the idea that those forward deployments are in America’s own interests, that they prevent Chinese or Russian adventurism and keep open the trade routes for American goods.

As the president-elect, Trump soon will be briefed on how to use America’s nuclear codes, codes Hillary Clinton and Obama said he could never be trusted to hold. And within the first year of his presidency, it should become clear whether Trump meant it when he said that he was comfortable with the thought that Japan and South Korea, both signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, might abandon its longtime commitment and build weapons of their own.

If the United States “keeps on its path, its current path of weakness, they’re going to want to have that anyway, with or without me discussing it,” Trump said.

Perhaps the most unpredictable matter is how Trump will deal with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, whom he has repeatedly praised in terms that shocked even his own party. Would he lift the sanctions over Russia’s annexation of Crimea — a move that Trump seemed to suggest was justified — and its harassment of Ukraine? Would he back off from the Obama administration’s decision to bolster the U.S. military presence off Russia’s borders?

There has been a growing bipartisan consensus in the foreign-policy and intelligence leadership that Russia must be constrained and contained, its harassment of the new members of NATO halted, its cyberattacks deterred. But Trump never once argued for Russian containment — once a staple of his party’s foreign policy — and repeatedly argued that he, and he alone, could negotiate with authoritarians like Putin.

“My administration,” he said recently, “will work with any country that is willing to partner with us to defeat ISIS, and halt radical Islamic terrorism. And that includes Russia.” On Wednesday, Putin seemed to return that sentiment, sensing his opportunity and saying he looked forward to restoring “fully fledged” relations with the United States.

Trump dismissed Russia’s human-rights violations, its jailing of journalists and political opponents, its rigged elections. He would measure the country, he said, solely by its willingness to chip into American projects.

“If they want to join us by knocking out ISIS, that is just fine as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “It is a very imperfect world, and you can’t always choose your friends. But you can never fail to recognize your enemies.”

Trump has been consistent in some areas. Since the late 1980s he has nurtured a set of preoccupations, chiefly that U.S. allies — Japan and Saudi Arabia among them — are ripping America off. He maintained that position even as Japan faded from the scene as a major world power and as Saudi Arabia emerged as one of America’s most critical allies in a region where Trump sees little reason for the United States to remain.

In an interview in March, he had no compunction about threatening the kingdom’s survivability. “If Saudi Arabia was without the cloak of American protection,” Trump said, “I don’t think it would be around.”

The mystery is how much of that kind of talk arises from deeply held beliefs, and how much is an opening bid by the author of “The Art of the Deal.”

“He sees himself as a dealer, a negotiator who knows that you get nowhere unless you threaten,” said Graham Allison, a longtime Harvard professor who has begun a new project in “applied history,” taking lessons from past moments to inform America’s current strategic choices.

Indeed, the world is about to discover whether the most outlandish promises Trump made in his campaign about rethinking the international order are about to become reality.

No one knows how much of Trump’s agenda, largely thrown together rather than the product of deep study and debate, is for real. His policy office in Washington, created to lay out the position papers common to most campaigns, was gradually disbanded. He is famously volatile, capable of changing his mind in an instant if he sees new avenues for profit, all while denying he had ever suggested another path.

In Trump, Allison sees a revolution in approach reminiscent of the 1828 election of Andrew Jackson, another populist who rode to power rebelling against what amounted to America’s first Establishment.

“My God,” Allison said late Tuesday as election results veered toward Trump. “We are in a strange new land.”