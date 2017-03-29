As less-experienced Trump advisers struggled — and others skipped town — Vice President Mike Pence has emerged as an effective wingman for a president short on competent help.

WASHINGTON —

When some of President Donald Trump’s aides were reassuring him over the past few weeks that he had enough votes to pass a health-care bill, Vice President Mike Pence was skeptical.

Pence, a Hill-wise former Indiana congressman who is typically a palliative presence in an administration of piranhas, had been keeping tabs on conservatives, counseling the president not to take anything for granted, and he urged Trump to take a hard line against his ideological allies who were pushing for a far more radical rewrite of the Affordable Care Act.

During the past two trying weeks, as less-experienced advisers struggled — and others skipped town — Pence emerged as an effective, if not ultimately successful, wingman for a president short on competent help.

The health-care debacle was nothing if not a CT scan of a troubled and inexperienced West Wing — from the president’s sketchy grasp on policy, to the heavy-handed tactics of his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, who issued a final ultimatum to a balky Freedom Caucus.

Pence was simply filling a vacuum. The president’s son-in-law and free-floating aide, Jared Kushner, was on a family trip to Colorado. This week, as the administration tried to pivot to tax reform, Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, has been away for a few days with his family, on hand for conference calls but out of Washington.

That left Pence to carry out many of the functions that the White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, would normally fulfill if he possessed more policy experience and legislative connections: sounding out lawmakers for inside information, providing the president with tactical counsel, quietly offering policy tweaks during negotiations.

Pence’s team has, at times, questioned whether Priebus was up to the demands of his job, according to one West Wing official close to the vice president, who declined to be identified. Trump has made his own unhappiness known with Priebus, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee. Pence’s communications director, Jarrod Agen, insisted it was “categorically untrue for anyone to suggest that Reince has anything but the full support” of the vice president.

“Pence has been a utility infielder when the president needs him, and he’s not trying to compete with the loyalists,” said Tom Barrack, one of Trump’s closest friends and chairman of the Trump-Pence inaugural committee. “He’s doing exactly what he should be doing.”

Barrack added: “As the tumultuousness continues throughout the rest of the organization, his approach is to be patient, be kind and build confidence with the president. To me he’s the best athlete for so many of the tasks, and he’s been underutilized until now.”

Trump straight man

At times, Pence can seem jarringly out of place, a clean-cut 1950s Republican cheerfully navigating the chaotic “Mad Max” landscape created by the disruptive duo of Trump and Bannon, trying to stay engaged while remaining discernibly aloof from the many aspects of serving in the Trump White House.

That is the challenge he has faced since accepting the job of Trump’s straight-man running mate this past summer. Many Pence advisers, including his wife, Karen, were wary of the offer.

“I come from a family of preachers,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who served with Pence in the House and communicates with him regularly. “He is an honorable man. He is a Christian man. But there’s going to come a time when the Trump storm is over, and you have spent all this time defending him and repeating the stuff Trump has said. What’s he going to do when his credibility is shot?”

Some members of his staff privately admit that Pence got off to a slow start. Until his emergence in the health-care fight, his main role was as a kind of Trump translator to foreign leaders and lawmakers who needed a conduit to the White House on appointments or arcane issues. One area of particular focus in the first two months: stripping protections for the sage grouse to ease development of lands in the West.

And he has held his capital in reserve, choosing to tread lightly on certain issues, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions, not campaigning aggressively for defunding Planned Parenthood in the renewed health-care bill discussions, for instance.

Much of the time he simply seemed out of the loop, Trump’s man-who-knew-too-little sidekick. Pence’s philosophy, according to several White House staff members, is that he is a team player who has signaled that he needs to know only what Trump wants him to know.

Pence was among the last members of Trump’s circle to learn that Michael Flynn, the now-departed national-security adviser, had been talking with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, during the campaign. The vice president had been similarly in the dark about Flynn’s son being on the transition payroll when he was in charge.

When Flynn was fired in mid-February, Trump and White House officials said that he had misled the vice president about his conversations with Kislyak, which led to an embarrassing television appearance in which an oblivious Pence defended Flynn’s conduct.

In reality, Trump — convinced by Bannon, Priebus and Kushner — had already decided that Flynn was a liability, and was eager to find an excuse to get rid of him, according to three administration officials familiar with the episode.

Pence was a lot less upset about how the episode was publicly portrayed — and happily provided the president and his staff with a plausible explanation for getting rid of Flynn, the officials said, even though it made the vice president appear out of touch.

In fact, the president repeatedly asked Pence to weigh in — and he refused, according to two aides with knowledge of the interaction.

Out of loop

Pence’s tight-knit team, especially his political adviser, Nick Ayers, and chief of staff, Josh Pitcock, were far less forgiving: They urged their boss to project a tougher image and blamed Trump’s other advisers — who had known about Flynn’s problems for weeks — for not looping them in.

But even as Pence steps up his activity as a go-between bridging the White House and Capitol Hill, it is clear he has adopted a far less ambitious approach to the job than predecessors Joe Biden and Dick Cheney, who despised being out of the loop and stocked their staffs with first-rate talent that often rivaled, and later replaced, their presidents’ West Wing teams.

His model, people close to him say, is the laid-back helpmate vice presidency of George H.W. Bush under Ronald Reagan.

Pence’s relationship with Trump is more respectful than familial, people close to both men said. They have worked out an odd-couple shtick in public, but the cultural differences are obvious. The president briefly tried to curb his use of expletives in front of his religious vice president but has reverted to four-letter form — and Pence, who is fond of joining colleagues for moments of shared prayer, has been less religiously demonstrative around Trump, aides say.

“There is quite a contrast between Mike and the president,” said Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind., who now occupies Pence’s congressional seat. “Trump does not sound like a Hoosier; he says things I wouldn’t say, he picks fights I wouldn’t pick. But their relationship really works.”

Karen Pence, his wife, has never been a big Trump fan — she was repulsed by the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump making vulgar comments about women, and she has urged her husband to keep a healthy distance from him, according to current and former aides to both men.

Agen, the communications director, contested this portrayal, saying, “Mrs. Pence is very fond of and very supportive of the president.”

During the first two months of the administration, Pence lingered on the periphery, with Bannon, and the policy advisers Stephen Miller and Andrew Bremberg occupying central roles. In the past two weeks, Pence and Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney — another conservative former congressman — have taken on greater responsibility as the action shifted to Capitol Hill.

Both men have tried to nudge the president to the right and pressed Trump to make serious concessions to the Freedom Caucus over health care, advocating for an accelerated timetable for phasing out Medicaid at the behest of Republican governors.

Pence was a steady, if unsuccessful, advocate during Trump’s last-minute push, telling hard-liners: “I would have been a member of the Freedom Caucus if I was still in Congress” as part of his pitch.

When that did not work, he joined Bannon in pushing for a vote — to identify and shame dissenters — even as House Speaker Paul Ryan urged the president to think less about revenge than about stockpiling political capital for coming fights on the budget, tax reform and an infrastructure bill.

But Pence refused to concede defeat.

When Ryan called the White House last Friday afternoon saying he did not have the votes to pass the health-care bill, Pence asked Trump for “another 10 minutes” to double-check Ryan’s vote count.

After making a couple of calls, he conceded, “It’s over.”