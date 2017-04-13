KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a roadside mine has killed three people in eastern Paktya province.
Abdullah Asrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Thursday that a mine triggered by a civilian car exploded, killing three people and wounding two — a mother and her child.
Asrat said the victims were all from the same family and the incident happened when the group was on its way back from shopping.
He said police are investigating whether the mine was a new one planted by the Taliban or an older on.
Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.
