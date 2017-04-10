COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont woman is dead after the car she was driving was hit by an Amtrak passenger train in the town of Colchester.
Police say they were notified of the crash at a marked rail crossing at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The vehicle, which was hit on the driver’s side, was pushed approximately 150 feet down the tracks.
The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Erin Allen, of Colchester. She was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
The five passengers on the train were taken from the scene by taxi to their final destination in St. Albans.
The road and the tracks were closed for about four hours after the crash, but have been re-opened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
