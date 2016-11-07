AURORA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the back of a semi-truck was hit by an Amtrak train in Oregon.
Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened Monday morning in Aurora, 25 miles south of Portland. He says deputies on the scene report there were no significant injuries.
Photos of the collision show a crumpled back of the truck.
Drivers in that area are being asked to seek alternate routes for the next several hours.
