WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Investigators say a person who was on the train tracks in Wilson, North Carolina has been struck and killed by an Amtrak train.

Authorities told media outlets that none of the 144 passengers on board the Amtrak Silver Star was hurt when the person was hit and died around 8 p.m. Friday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The train was able to continue its New York to Miami run about 2.5 hours after the incident.