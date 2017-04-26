NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Commuters who already have endured recent slowdowns at New York’s Penn Station are about to hear about more potential delays.
Amtrak has scheduled a conference call Thursday morning to discuss its plan to replace aging tracks and other equipment.
The move comes on the heels of several electrical and track failures at the station, the country’s busiest.
Two derailments and other problems since late March have caused chaos for hundreds of thousands of commuters in New Jersey and New York’s Long Island, as well as for travelers up and down the corridor between Boston and Washington.
