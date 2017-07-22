NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak says that repair work at New York’s Penn Station remains on schedule, two weeks into a two-month project.
Amtrak Chief Operation Officer Scot Naparstek told reporters Friday that all of this week’s scheduled work was completed and that the project is 30 percent completed overall.
He says that Amtrak has been pleased with the flow of commuter traffic and is only seeing minor delays.
The extensive repairs at Penn Station have affected service for hundreds of thousands of commuters heading into the city from New Jersey and Long Island.
Most Read Stories
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in SeaTac assisted-living facility; assailant sought
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH