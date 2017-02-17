Share story

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an Amtrak police officer in the shooting death of a Minneapolis man outside Chicago’s Union Station.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office announced Friday that 31-year-old LaRoyce Tankson surrendered to police Thursday. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8 shooting of 25-year-old Chad Robertson, who died Wednesday.

Robertson was taking a bus from Memphis, Tennessee, to Minneapolis and was on a stopover in Chicago when the shooting occurred.

According to his relatives, the transit officer fired at Robertson as he ran during an encounter.

Most Read Stories

Save 75% on digital access today.

Amtrak and Tankson have not responded to phone messages left Friday seeking comment.

The Robertsons’ attorney has said the family is considering a wrongful death lawsuit.

Tankson is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

The Associated Press