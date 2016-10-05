NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a freight train derailment in the Bronx has been causing Amtrak delays between New York and Connecticut.

The Fire Department of New York says no injuries are reported. Authorities say several freight cars went off the tracks at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Amtrak Acela Express and Northeast Regional services were temporarily suspended between New York City and New Rochelle (roh-SHEHL’), New York.