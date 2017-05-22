ISTANBUL (AP) — A leading rights group has slammed Turkey for dismissing tens of thousands of public employees after last summer’s failed coup.

In a report published Monday, Amnesty International said measures taken after the July 15 coup attempt caused an “unprecedented crackdown and mass dismissals,” violating freedom of expression, association and the right to non-discrimination.

More than 100,000 public servants have been dismissed and banned from civil service through decrees issued under the state of emergency for alleged connections to groups listed as terror organizations.

The government says the purge is necessary to weed out followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for orchestrating the coup, and combat terror.

Amnesty says the dismissals have been arbitrary and links to terror groups unproven, devastatingly affecting individuals and their families.