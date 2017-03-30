NEW YORK (AP) — Amnesty International says it’s worried about how U.S. jailers are treating Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
An official with the human rights group has demanded access to a high-security wing of the Manhattan jail that’s holding Guzman. He wants to interview Guzman about reports that harsh conditions there are harming his health.
The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on Thursday.
The 59-year-old Guzman was brought to the United States in January to face charges that he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
His lawyers have complained that he’s been locked in his cell for 23 hours a day and denied any contact with his wife. Prosecutors have argued that the measures are appropriate for someone who escaped twice from prison in Mexico.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.