FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.
The four injured also included a baby.
State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Monday night in the village of Fredericktown, about 45 miles northeast of Columbus. WCMH-TV reports that the buggy was hit from behind by the car, and troopers suspect alcohol was a factor in the collision.
The woman in the buggy was flown to a Columbus hospital. A man and the baby who were in the buggy and the car driver were also taken to hospitals. Information on their conditions wasn’t immediately released.
WCMH reports that the baby is 2 months old.