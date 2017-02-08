BEIJING (AP) — China says it is drafting policies to attract Taiwanese to live and work on the mainland, amid a deepening political standoff between the sides.
The Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday that residents of the self-governing island democracy will be offered incentives in employment, education and government benefits.
Spokesman An Fengshan said the measures aim to boost “economic and social integration between the sides.”
Beijing froze diplomatic contacts with Taiwan in June over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s refusal to endorse the concept of a single Chinese nation. Since then, Beijing has been increasing diplomatic and economic pressure on the island it claims as its own.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
The latest measures appear to represent the carrot to that stick, although previous attempts to win over Taiwanese through the pocketbook have had little effect.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.