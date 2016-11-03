JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Jacob Zuma has traveled to neighboring Zimbabwe following the release of a state watchdog report indicating possible South African government corruption linked to him and some associates.

Zuma and half a dozen Cabinet ministers were in Harare on Thursday to discuss trade with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

On Wednesday, a South African court ordered the release of a report about an allegedly improper relationship between Zuma and the Guptas, a business family of Indian immigrants that has been accused of meddling in top government appointments for its own financial benefit.

The watchdog report, which fueled opposition calls for Zuma’s resignation, recommends that a judicial commission investigate the allegations. Zuma’s office says he is considering whether to challenge the report in court.