The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Confederate statue called “Johnny Reb” is being moved from a Florida park to a cemetery following renewed public outcry that it’s a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

The Orlando Sentinel reports officials from the city of Orlando planned to begin disassembling, moving and reassembling the statue Tuesday.

Cassandra Lafser, who’s a spokeswoman for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, said in a statement it will likely take six weeks for the statue to be fully rebuilt and on display. Dyer has estimated the cost for moving the statue at $120,000.

Lafser says officials are working with historians on an inscription to be placed with the statue which puts the monument “in proper historical perspective.”

The statue has been in Orlando since 1911.

The Associated Press