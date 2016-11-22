LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two distinctly American odysseys, Andrea Arnold’s teens-on-the-road film “American Honey” and Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” are leading the Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations with six nods each, including best feature and best director.

Other best-feature candidates are “Manchester by the Sea,” ”Jackie” and “Chronic.” Jenny Slate and Edgar Ramirez announced the nominees Tuesday at an event in Hollywood.

Nominations for “American Honey” include best female lead for newcomer Sasha Lane and best supporting male for Shia LaBeouf. “Moonlight,” which captured the Robert Altman Award for its ensemble cast, is being recognized for cinematography, editing and screenplay.

Winners will be revealed at a Feb. 25 ceremony, airing live on IFC from Santa Monica. The Academy Awards are presented the next day.