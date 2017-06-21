SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An American Eagle flight with 65 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Selma, Alabama, after the pilot noticed a burning smell in the cabin and cockpit.

American Airlines said in a statement that the plane landed safely Wednesday morning in Selma at the site of a former Air Force base that now serves as an industrial park and civilian airport. Two passengers were taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention for minor injuries.

American Eagle flight 5559 was bound from New Orleans to Washington D.C. The airline said passengers would be sent by bus to nearby Montgomery to continue their journey to Washington D.C.

The flight was operated by PSA Airlines for American Airlines.