LONDON (AP) — An American doctor who specializes in conditions such as that affecting Charlie Gard will be traveling to Britain next week to assess the critically ill child.

High Court Judge Nicholas Francis said Friday that he was “open-minded about the evidence” to come after the visit of Dr. Michio Hirano of Columbia University.

Hirano’s research focuses on mitochondrial diseases and genetic myopathies and he has treated others with conditions similar to Charlies.

The family of the critically ill 11-month-old boy are locked in a legal battle with Britain’s most famous children’s hospital over whether trying the experimental treatment is in Charlie’s best interest. The case attracted international attention after President Donald Trump and Pope Francis weighed in.

Hirano will meet with Charlie’s current immediate care team.