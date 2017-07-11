ST. PETER, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota liberal arts school is receiving its largest ever donation — $40 million.
Gustavus Adolphus College officials announced the gift commitment Tuesday, saying it comes from an alumni couple who wishes to remain anonymous.
Gustavus President Rebecca M. Bergman says the donors want the college in St. Peter “to be at the forefront of liberal arts education well into the future.”
The gift will provide significant scholarship funding to the most talented incoming students and support renovation and expansion of the Nobel Hall of Science. The $70 million project will double the size of the college’s laboratory science building.
Most of the scholarship funding for high-achieving students will be earmarked for the Trustee and Promise Scholarship programs, which were launched last fall.