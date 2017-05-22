A leading figure in the “alt-right” movement had his gym membership revoked after a Georgetown University professor confronted him during a workout and called him a neo-Nazi.
Professor C. Christine Fair told The Associated Press on Monday that the Old Town Sport&Health club in Alexandria, Virginia, informed her that it terminated the membership of white nationalist Richard Spencer following last Wednesday’s confrontation.
The gym’s general manager didn’t immediately respond to a call for comment. Spencer told BuzzFeed the gym’s decision was unfair and said he wasn’t there to “do politics.”
Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to describe a fringe movement that’s a loose mix of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration views.
Fair said she would confront Spencer again even though she has received a slew of hateful message from internet trolls.