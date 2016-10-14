It is Kenneth Bone’s turn to show the world that he is a flawed person — a human, even — who decided to take the ride when insta-fame was given to him.

This is an obituary for a fictional persona: Kenneth Bone, America’s Red-Breasted Hero.

This Ken Bone of our imaginations was born Sunday, during the presidential town-hall debate, when the American public saw him and decided he was more important than whatever those two individuals running for president had to say.

The real Bone is still alive and well, of course.

To prove it, he has tried, like any enterprising American, to capitalize on the country’s feverish, bewildering affection by accepting some sort of sponsorship deal from Uber, creating his own “Bone Zone” T-shirt line and conducting an interview with the people of Reddit on Thursday. Judging from his active account history and the breadth of Bone’s discussions, they are his sort of people.

The media coverage has been so intense that it inspired one journalist to write existential poetry. In just a few short days, Bone broke Chewbacca Mom’s land-speed record for permeating our consciousness.

But the pendulum of adoration must always swing back.

It is Bone’s turn to show the world that he is a flawed person — a human, even — who decided to take the ride when insta-fame was given to him.

He might also be forced to acknowledge that he has said and done things that are bad, unpopular or even illegal. And the rest of us, in our indignant perfection, will shake our heads and tweet about it.

As Bone conducted his Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, reporters at Gizmodo — a site literally hours ahead of anyone else in revealing the badness of Bone — and their counterparts at The Daily Dot and The Daily Beast soon ferreted out Bone’s past Reddit history, finding tidbits that were sure to provoke somebody.

It seems Bone had engaged in a discussion of his sex life after having undergone a vasectomy. Using the pseudonym StanGibson18, he had revealed that he enjoyed viewing the nude photos of actress Jennifer Lawrence (that were, for the record, posted online without her consent). He also commented on pictures of scantily clad women on the Bodyperfection and RealGirls subreddits.

“Beautiful human submarines,” he wrote on a post about pregnant women in an 18-and-over subreddit called PreggoPorn.

Before anyone knew his real name, he had decided to tell Reddit about the most illegal thing he said he’s ever done, by claiming he had once forged car-insurance documents to keep his job as a pizza-delivery driver.

And four months ago, Bone summed up the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman as a “justified” episode: “Bad guy legally kills kid in self defense. Sucks for everybody,” he wrote, before blaming the news media.

Under this Reddit account, Bone was a semiregular commenter, with about 150 comments made over a year, not including the flurry of posts he made during his AMA. He posted about gun control and his job as an operator at a coal plant in Illinois. He voiced support for President Obama but said he himself was “a pretty conservative guy.”

What else? He enjoys video games, is OK with calling himself “fat and bald,” and once offered words of comfort to a survivor of rape.

On Friday, Bone’s voicemail box was full. He answered email questions about the criticism of his old anonymous comments on Trayvon Martin and Jennifer Lawrence.

“If you read the whole post on the Trayvon Martin tragedy you’ll see that I said based on what I read, which was the release from the DOJ, the shooting was ruled as legally justified,” he wrote. “It was also an awful thing to happen. Just because it was legal does not mean it was right. I wish Trayvon were still alive.”

On his posts about Lawrence, he had this to say: “It was a joke in poor taste made from my former anonymity. I take full responsibility for saying it. I wholeheartedly apologize and wish I could do so to her directly.”

Now that he is the opposite of anonymous, Bone would like everyone to know something: “My message has been one about elevating the level of conversation, and if I want to hold our leaders accountable for their words then I must be accountable for mine.”

In a later email, Bone ended this long and strange week by saying his insurance-fraud comments had been a fabrication: “That was a made up story, and even in the story no documents were passed to law enforcement. They were used for employment.”