THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities found alligators and venomous snakes at a Southern California home where animal control officers say a cobra had gotten loose and terrified neighbors.
Los Angeles County officials served search warrants Thursday at a home in Thousand Oaks and a rural property just outside the city.
The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2tREaoP) the warrants were requested after a neighbor recently reported seeing a cobra slithering through the area. Animal control public information officer Don Barre says the neighbor drove a car over the snake, killing it.
In 2014 an albino monocled cobra escaped and eluded capture for days. That snake was eventually captured, but not before biting a dog.
Most Read Stories
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Seattle income tax on wealthy residents clears City Council committee
- Blue state? Seattle gets rolled in Olympia tax deal | Danny Westneat
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting in Aurora Avenue storefront
No arrests were immediately announced. Authorities say the owners have permits but they appear to be in violation of animal-keeping rules.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/