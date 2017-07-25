PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida was bitten several times by an alligator at a retention pond.
News outlets report Frederic Iman was attacked Monday morning.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS said in a news release that emergency crews responded about 10:20 a.m. after a man suffered serious injuries from the bites. Iman was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital and is listed in fair condition.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating. Further details have not been released.
