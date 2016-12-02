Share story

The Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Officials are investigating what sparked a fire that damaged eight row homes in Allentown.

The fire started in a home on North Fulton Street shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday and the flames burst through the roof before spreading to several neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania is providing assistance to 23 people.

