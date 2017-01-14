The president-elect criticized civil-rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga, one of the original Freedom Riders, on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

WASHINGTON — On Friday, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said he did not view Donald Trump as a “legitimate president.” Lewis, an icon of the civil-rights movement, said he planned to boycott the inauguration, the first he will skip in three decades.

On Saturday, Trump hit back.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump said in a pair of early morning Twitter posts.

“All talk, talk, talk — no action or results,” he added. “Sad!”

While some, including David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Obama, said they were uncomfortable with Lewis’ assertion, Trump’s outburst drew indignation from many people who pointed out the unseemliness of attacking a civil-rights icon on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders, beaten by police officers while marching from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama.

Others ridiculed Trump’s characterization of Lewis’ district, which is majority African American and encompasses three-quarters of Atlanta, as “horrible,” “falling apart” and “crime infested.”

While Georgia’s 5th Congressional District faces challenges typical of many urban areas, it also includes wealthy neighborhoods like Buckhead; the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Lewis was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, by that time already a central figure in the efforts of African Americans to secure civil rights. For years, he was repeatedly arrested and beaten in Southern protests.

In 1965, during the “Bloody Sunday” march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Lewis was clubbed so severely that his skull was fractured. He recovered and led other protests, and was elected to Congress.

In 2011, Obama awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. “Generations from now, when parents teach their children what is meant by courage, the story of John Lewis will come to mind — an American who knew that change could not wait for some other person or some other time; whose life is a lesson in the fierce urgency of now,” Obama said.

Some pointed out that fighting with Lewis distracted attention from a Senate investigation, announced Friday, that will look at possible contacts between Trump’s campaign team and Russian officials. In addition, Trump’s poll numbers have slipped into uncharted depths for an incoming president, with a Gallup Poll released Friday finding that about half of Americans disapprove of Trump’s transition effort. Some also noted that Trump had questioned the legitimacy of Obama’s presidency, with false claims about his birthplace.

Trump’s feud with Lewis carried echoes of his attacks on Khizr and Ghazala Khan, the Pakistani-American parents of a U.S. soldier killed in Iraq, after Khizr Khan spoke against Trump at the Democratic National Convention. Those attacks were widely viewed to have backfired, and Trump later modulated his words about the Khans.

Lewis, 76, was first elected to Congress in 1987 and is one of the few genuinely historic figures on Capitol Hill, revered by Democrats and Republicans alike. Allies of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump’s nominee for attorney general, circulated pictures of him linking arms with Lewis at the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to fend off accusations that Sessions was a racist.

Nevertheless, Lewis testified against Sessions last week, saying: “We need someone as attorney general who’s going to look out for all of us, and not just some of us.”

A few critics, including Axelrod, said they disagreed with Lewis’ statement that Trump was not legitimate, a statement Lewis made in an interview with Chuck Todd of NBC News that will be broadcast on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Still, Axelrod said of Lewis: “I honor the man he is. Honesty; integrity; courage — these are qualities you can’t buy.”

In his interview with Todd, Lewis said he believed that the Russians had delivered the election to Trump. “You know, I believe in forgiveness,” he said. “I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”

Lewis’ spokeswoman, Brenda Jones, declined to respond to Trump and said the lawmaker’s “opinion speaks for itself.”

“We as a nation do need to know whether a foreign government influenced our election,” she said.

Lewis is one of a handful of Democratic members of Congress who have said they will boycott the inauguration Friday. Others include Barbara Lee of California, Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois.