OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say smoke inhalation killed all 36 victims of a fire at a party at an Oakland warehouse.
The Alameda County coroner confirmed the causes of death Friday for the Dec. 2 fire at the warehouse and artists’ colony known as the Ghost Ship.
Autopsies were performed in December, and the cause of death has been known for weeks, but came to light Friday when the San Francisco Chronicle called the coroner to check on the status of the investigation.
The result, while striking in its uniformity, is not surprising. Smoke inhalation is the most common cause of fire fatalities.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Costco is hiking membership fees
The blaze broke out during a dance party and quickly ripped through the cluttered warehouse. Oakland fire officials have yet to announce the cause of the blaze.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.