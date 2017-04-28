LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Jauz, Marshmello, Tiesto and Martin Garrix will perform at the 21st edition of the annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas in June.
Organizers on Friday released the lineup for the three-day music festival, which will take place June 16-18 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
More than 230 musicians are set to perform, including musical trio Major Lazer, Kygo, Cut Snake, Griz and Mija.
The festival is the largest dance music festival in North America. It attracted more than 400,000 people last year. General admission passes for the event are still available.
Online: http://lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/
