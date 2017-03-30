LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ridley Scott knows how to scare us. He’s been doing it for over 40 years.
But the new footage from his upcoming “Alien: Covenant” that premiered Thursday at CinemaCon makes that alien bursting out of John Hurt’s chest look tame in comparison.
Scott wasn’t in attendance at the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors but gleefully teased its terrors.
The hyperviolent sequences show new nightmares for the crew of the colony ship Covenant, with blood, shrieks and creatures emerging out of human backs and mouths.
There’s also a bloody shower scene that could give “Psycho” a run for its money.
Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup, “Alien: Covenant” begins haunting audiences on May 19.
