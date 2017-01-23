NEW YORK (AP) — At the dawn of the Donald Trump administration, “Saturday Night Live’s” own Trump — Alec Baldwin — will be back as the show’s guest host for the 17th time.
The NBC show said Monday that Baldwin will host the Feb. 11 show. Baldwin, who has been portraying Trump on a semi-regular basis this season, has hosted the venerable comedy show more times than any other person.
SNL said that actress Kristen Stewart will debut as a host on the Feb. 4 show.
Alessia Cara will be the musical guest on Stewart’s show, with Ed Sheeran performing on Baldwin’s show.
