NEW YORK (AP) — No debating: Alec Baldwin stole the show in his new role as Donald Trump when “Saturday Night Live” spoofed the recent presidential debate.

Facing off against Kate McKinnon as she impersonated Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton, Baldwin Saturday delivered an orange-faced, blustery impression of her GOP rival.

He railed about U.S. jobs fleeing to “Chi-naah.”

He sputtered that “my microphone is broken,” and pointing to his opponent, insisted, “She broke it with Obama.”

“Wrong!” ”Wrong!” ”Shut up!” he interrupted repeatedly.

As the “debate” progressed, make-believe Clinton seemed increasingly encouraged.

“Can America vote right NOW?” she inquired.

Baldwin’s deal to play Trump for the remainder of the race was announced by NBC just days before “SNL” began its 42nd season and a little more than a month before voters choose between real-life Trump and Clinton.