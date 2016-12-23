ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A volcano is erupting again in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a Coast Guard vessel crew was in the area of the Bogoslof volcano Friday morning and witnessed an ash plume from the eruption that lasted about one hour.

Volcanologist Robert McGimsey says the plume was estimated at below 30,000 feet.

He says Unalaska Island about 61 miles from the volcano is the closest populated area but that that winds were blowing any ash away from inhabited areas.

The eruption prompted the observatory to issue its highest alert level for aviation again after the volcano’s eruptions earlier this week also prompted the highest alert level.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says airlines were rerouting flights around the plume.

He says there were no reported delays.