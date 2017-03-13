ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska volcano that has erupted more than 35 times since mid-December has sent up another ash cloud.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano erupted just after 3:30 a.m. Monday.
The eruption at the Aleutian Islands volcano lasted 12 minutes and satellite data indicated an ash cloud formed.
The observatory says winds would have pushed an ash cloud southwest. The magnitude of the eruption was being monitored.
An eruption of the volcano last week prompted authorities to issue an aviation warning about ash at elevations that could affect flights.
Monday’s eruption of the volcano did not immediately prompt another aviation warning for pilots.
