ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands has erupted again.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says an eruption that produced ash started just after 2 p.m. Monday at Bogoslof (BOH-goh-slawf) volcano about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.
The observatory raised the aviation alert level from a watch to a warning. Temperatures recorded on cloud tops suggested an ash cloud that reached 30,000 feet.
Lightning and seismic data signaled the eruption.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
- Boeing reinvents the 777 assembly line while production cranks on
The volcano erupted three times last week, with one ash cloud reaching 35,000 feet.
Unalaska Island is about 35 miles southeast of the volcano. The city of Unalaska and the port of Dutch Harbor on the island’s east side are about 61 miles away.
Observatory scientist in charge Michelle Coombs says southwest winds should push the ash cloud north of Unalaska.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.