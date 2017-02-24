The tribal chief said 25 residents confronted the alleged dealers, who were escorted out of town and put on a flight.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The chief of an Alaskan tribe says four community members have been banished for dealing methamphetamine.

Allakaket Chief PJ Simon tells the News-Miner that 25 residents confronted the suspected meth dealers and escorted them out of town. They were placed on a Tuesday afternoon flight.

The banishment came after an emotional town-hall meeting, which required residents to brave temperatures of 40 degrees below zero. The village has no Alaska State Trooper or village public-safety officer.

Simon says someone nonlocal came in with an Allakaket resident and was giving meth to underage girls for free.

It is rare for someone to be banished from Allakaket. Leaders banished someone one year for bringing in 5 gallons of whiskey, cocaine and methamphetamines.

