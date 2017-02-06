ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters in the nation’s northernmost town won’t get a chance at the polls after all to repeal the community’s new Inupiat Eskimo name.
The City Council in the town formerly known as Barrow voted 5-1 against the proposal by Mayor Fannie Suvlu last week. Suvlu was voted into office in the same October 2016 election that saw voters approve the town’s new name, Utqiagvik (oot-GHAR’-vik), by six votes.
Suvlu says the council’s Jan. 31 rejection of her proposal came after locals had several opportunities to address the issue.
The new name is being challenged by a local Alaska Native corporation, which filed a civil lawsuit after the election. The lawsuit claims city officials rushed the process with insufficient outreach to the public. That case has not been resolved.
