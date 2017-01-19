ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man is set for sentencing Thursday more than a year after he was found guilty of illegally dumping human waste into a harbor while operating a crabbing boat that had been converted into a floating strip club.
Federal prosecutors are recommending that Darren Byler be sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.
Byler was convicted in December 2015 of dumping sewage in violation of the federal Refuse Act, and lying to federal authorities about it. His wife, Kimberly Riedel-Byler was found not guilty of the same charges.
Prosecutors say Byler piped raw sewage from bathrooms aboard the 94-foot “Wild Alaskan” into the harbor near Kodiak in 2014 instead of taking it 3 miles offshore. The Bylers were accused of telling the Coast Guard they were properly disposing of the waste.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.