ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man is set for sentencing Thursday more than a year after he was found guilty of illegally dumping human waste into a harbor while operating a crabbing boat that had been converted into a floating strip club.

Federal prosecutors are recommending that Darren Byler be sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Byler was convicted in December 2015 of dumping sewage in violation of the federal Refuse Act, and lying to federal authorities about it. His wife, Kimberly Riedel-Byler was found not guilty of the same charges.

Prosecutors say Byler piped raw sewage from bathrooms aboard the 94-foot “Wild Alaskan” into the harbor near Kodiak in 2014 instead of taking it 3 miles offshore. The Bylers were accused of telling the Coast Guard they were properly disposing of the waste.