ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers who are studying the decline of Steller sea lions in Alaska have turned to a new venue for assistance.

The NOAA Fisheries scientists are using crowdsourcing volunteers to help study why the population of sea lions in the Aleutian Islands has not recovered.

The researchers use 20 remote cameras at six locations to record the presence sea lions.

Biologist Katie Sweeney says the cameras produce hundreds of thousands of images that must be viewed individually.

The researchers are working with Zooniverse.

It calls itself the world’s largest platform for people-powered research and is soliciting volunteers to look at photos to determine whether sea lions are in the pictures.

The project began this week. Volunteers sorted 30,000 images in less than two days.