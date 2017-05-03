JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The editor of Alaska’s largest newspaper says a state senator slapped one of his reporters when the reporter sought the senator’s opinion on a recently published article.
Alaska Dispatch News Editor David Hulen says reporter Nathaniel Herz has filed a police report over the Tuesday afternoon incident at the state Capitol. A spokeswoman for the Juneau police department says they are investigating.
Herz days earlier reported on a bill from Wasilla Republican Sen. David Wilson that would strip funding from nonprofits in Wilson’s area. However, Wilson’s former employer would not have been impacted by the bill. Wilson declined to comment at the time.
The alleged slap occurred after Herz asked Wilson if the story was fair and reasonable.
Wilson’s office didn’t immediately return a message left by The Associated Press.
Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.
