ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska marijuana regulators are breathing life into a proposal they killed last month to allow onsite consumption of pot products at retail stores.

The Alaska Marijuana Control Board on Tuesday voted to again look at drafting regulations to allow consumption. The vote was 4-1, with board member Loren Jones of Juneau the lone dissenter.

Last month, the board let proposed regulations allowing first-in-the-nation onsite consumption to wither, citing fears over how the Trump administration might regulate pot even in states where recreational use is legal.

Those fears weren’t mentioned at all Tuesday.

Instead, the board decided to again attempt to draft a new set of rules that could govern consumption of edibles and smoking and vaping in retail stores.