FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska police officer was seriously injured in an early morning shooting, according to the Fairbanks police department.
The Fairbanks News-Miner reports the officer was flown to Anchorage for treatment.
Police are still searching for the shooter. Fairbanks police in a news release described the shooter only as a 20-year-old Native man. Police said he was wearing a black Carhartt-brand jacket and a ball cap.
The News-Miner reports the shooter took the officer’s patrol car and then ditched it a few blocks away.
