FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska chapter of the Girl Scouts of the United States is suing the national organization over fees.

The Fairbanks-based Farthest North Girl Scout Council says annual dues paid to the national organization for each girl and adult rose from $12 to $15 in 2014 and will increase to $25 in 2018.

Executive director Suellen Nelles (NEL-es) says the 30-member Girl Scout USA Board does not have authority to raise dues. Nelles says fee increases must be approved by the larger National Council, which convenes every three years.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2o7fJOu) reports the lawsuit was filed Feb. 14 after months of correspondence.

Girl Scouts of the USA spokesman Michael Lopes says the organization can’t comment on pending litigation but increases are in line with similar extracurricular youth activities.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com