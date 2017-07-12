MOULTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has died after her vehicle struck a cow.
Alabama state troopers told local news outlets that 51-year-old Kimberly Adams Hood of Moulton was killed Monday when her car struck a cow around 10:35 p.m. and overturned.
She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, some 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Moulton. She was pronounced dead at the Lawrence County Medical Center.
Lawrence County coroner Greg Randolph says a passenger in Hood’s car sustained minor injuries from the crash.
Hood was the former executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Troopers continue to investigate.