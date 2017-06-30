CREOLA, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a man has died after a being struck by a train.
AL.com reports that 46-year-old Eight Mile resident Corey Lynn Arnold died Thursday after a Norfolk Southern train hit him in Mobile County. State troopers say he was attempting to move a parked tow truck from the railroad track when he was struck at 3 p.m.
Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating.
