Alabama officials say they’re forming a task force and taking other actions to address concerns about private information about victims and others posted to a state website for court records.
The steps are being taken after a review of Alacourt.com by The Associated Press found names, home addresses, telephone numbers and other information about rape victims and children who have been molested.
State officials say they’re also adding a feature to the website designed to keep sensitive information private.
Crime victims want personal information removed from the site, which allows public access to Alabama’s trial court records.
Concerns about the site arose this month, when federal prosecutors charged a man with identity theft. Prosecutors say he used Alacourt.com to obtain Social Security numbers of about 43 people to commit crimes.
