IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — Another Alabama school was on lockdown after a social media post warned of clowns showing up to the campus.

AL.com (http://bit.ly/2cNAxEO ) reports that Shades Valley High School in Irondale, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) east of Birmingham, was locked down Monday after a student alerted authorities to Facebook posts hinting that clowns might show up to the school.

Irondale police Officer James Lewis, a school resource officer, says “there was no threat.”

Lewis says authorities spoke with the student who reported the Facebook posts, which have since been removed.

Lewis says the soft lockdown is a precaution only, and there is no disruption to classes.

Similar incidents have been reported throughout Alabama and across the southeast.